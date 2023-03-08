MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that its “Paw-some Second Chance Drawing is now open.

This offers a total of $110,000 in prizes, which include money to play the lottery online.

The lottery states that between now and May 3, the Bad to the Bone and Feline Fine Eligible Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one top prize of $10,000, one of two prizes of $5,00, and one for four prizes of $2,500. It also includes a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.

Each non-winning eligible ticket that is submitted will receive five entries.

Enter by May 4, 2023, through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.