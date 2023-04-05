PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Wednesday, April 5 that the Hello, Sunshine Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players.

Between April 4 and May 18, 2023 players may enter any of the following winning or non-winning tickets purchased from a licensed lottery retailer:

PICK 2

PICK 3

PICK 4

PICK 5

Treasure Hunt

Cash 5 with Quick Cash

Match 6 Lotto

Cash4Life

Powerball

Mega Millions

Keno

Draw game tickets purchased online are not eligible for entry in the drawing.

Players who do enter eligible tickets have a chance of winning one top prize of $150,000, one of two prizes of $50,000, one of 10 prizes of $5,000, as well as a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.

Players can enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information.

The lottery suggests that players should enter their tickets as soon as possible after play, and that mailed or late entries are not accepted.