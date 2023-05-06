(WHTM) – According to Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, he and his wife, Second Lady Blayre Holmes Davis, are welcoming a baby girl this September.

“We’re thrilled to announce that our family is growing! We are so excited to welcome our baby girl to our family this September,” said the Lieutenant Governor and Second Lady.

Governor Josh Shapiro congratulated the couple, saying “Lori and I cannot wait to welcome the newest member of the Shapiro-Davis Administration. Congratulations, Blayre and Austin. We couldn’t be more thrilled for you both to become parents.”

Davis, elected Lt. Governor last fall, is the youngest Lieutenant Governor in the country and the state’s first African-American Lieutenant Governor.

The son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser, Lt. Gov Davis was elected to three terms in the state House of Representatives. He resigned from the House after his election to Lt. Governor.

Davis served as chair of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and vice-chair of the House Democratic Policy Committee. He also previously served on the House Appropriations Committee, House Consumer Affairs Committee, House Insurance Committee, House Transportation Committee, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, Climate Caucus, and PA SAFE Caucus.