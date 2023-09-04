(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Austin Davis announced Sunday that he and his wife, Second Lady Blayre Holmes Davis, recently welcomed their first child, Harper, into the world.

“We are grateful for the doctors, nurses and our doula for their care over the past nine months and during the delivery,” said the Lt. Governor. “They supported Blayre throughout her pregnancy and ensured her birthing experience was empowering. We thank the good people of PA for your love and support.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The couple announced in May that they were expecting a baby girl in September.

Governor Josh Shapiro congratulated the family saying he, the First Lady, and the entire Shapiro-Davis administration “is so excited about our newest member! Austin and Blayre — wishing you love (and an hour or two of sleep!) during this special time.”

Davis, elected Lt. Governor last fall, is the youngest Lieutenant Governor in the country and the state’s first African-American Lieutenant Governor.

The son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser, Lt. Gov Davis was elected to three terms in the state House of Representatives. He resigned from the House after his election to Lt. Governor.

Davis served as chair of the Allegheny County House Democratic Delegation and vice-chair of the House Democratic Policy Committee. He also previously served on the House Appropriations Committee, House Consumer Affairs Committee, House Insurance Committee, House Transportation Committee, the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, Climate Caucus, and PA SAFE Caucus.