MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings.

According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.

After further investigation, police say Nikolas Bolig, 29, of Winfield, conducted a search of a person and a car.

The victims of the impersonation were two 24-year-old men and charges are pending against Bolig.