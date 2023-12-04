BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is behind bars after state police intercepted an email allegedly making threats against Governor Josh Shapiro.

Blayk Bridges, 25 of Hyndman, PA, has been charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.

On Dec. 1, an email was forwarded to a trooper of the Pennsylvania State Police Bedford station from a Maryland man claiming the enclosed message came from Bridges.

According to the criminal complaint, the email’s subject line said “I’m going after the Governor of Pennsylvania.”

Troopers reported in the complaint that Bridges threatened to “beat the sh*t” out of him, along with various other messaging that showed aggression towards the governor.

Bridges is currently in the Bedford County Jail on $500,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.