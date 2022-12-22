MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is accused of posing as an attorney and taking thousands of dollars from clients.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, Michael McAndrew is facing multiple charges relating to theft, fraud, and deceptive business practices.

The District Attorney’s office says McAndrew owned and operated Superior Legal Services in Levittown and promoted services with a website, social media, and by sending letters.

A licensed attorney told detectives he worked with McAndrew and co-counseled three civil cases together. He was also referred to 12 criminal cases that he handled on his own.

One of the parties McAndrew worked with signed a retainer for $30,000 to be paid over six months. Another client said they paid McAndrew $6,000 to represent them.

The District Attorney’s office says McAndrew also went by Michael MacAndrews during the alleged fraud and allegedly identified himself as a licensed attorney for Comcast Cable.

McAndrew has yet to be arraigned and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bucks County Detective Timothy Johnson at 215-348-6868.