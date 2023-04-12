CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged with attempted murder of law enforcement after allegedly shooting at State Troopers who responded to a Chester County house fire.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, on April 3 State Troopers from the Embreeville Barracks responded to a fire in West Nantmeal Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The home was discovered to be fully engulfed in flames and was later ruled a total loss.

The district attorney’s office says that as two troopers approached the home they heard gunshots. The troopers returned fire, striking the suspect in the arm and leg and rendering care.

Troopers recovered a silver revolver and ammunition near the suspect, identified by the district attorney’s office as Nicholas Valenti.

Valenti was taken to Reading Hospital where he was treated and released before being arrested.

The district attorney’s office says during a search of the property officials found a .44 magnum revolver, an AR-15 style rifle on a vehicle, and the remains of a gas container inside the burned home.

District Attorney Deb Ryan stated, “When troopers responded to a housefire to help they were met with unexpected gunfire. This is another grave reminder of how dangerous it is for our first responders every single day and it is a miracle that no one was killed. We thank all first responders for their continued commitment to serve and protect us despite the inherent risks involved. This defendant will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to court records, Valenti is facing nearly two dozen charges including criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, assault of law enforcement officers, arson, and causing a catastrophe.

Valenti was held in the Chester County Prison on $750,000 bail.