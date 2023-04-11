A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Bucks County man was charged on Monday, April 10, after allegedly drugging and fatally shooting his mother, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says.

The district attorney’s office says Sean Rivera, 28, of Morrisville allegedly spiked his 72-year-old mother Carol J. Clark’s iced tea with fentanyl and then drove her to Philadelphia where he allegedly shot and killed her.

Clark’s body was left in a locked shed and was discovered early Monday morning.

The district attorney’s office says the investigation started on Sunday, April 9, after a domestic dispute between Rivera and his brother started about their mother’s whereabouts. Rivera told his brother that their mom was dead, but refused to say where she was, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police received a search warrant for Rivera’s home and car, where the district attorney’s office says officials found two guns, a receipt from the Home Depot, a padlock, padlock packaging, and a set of bolt cutters.

Rivera was charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, kidnaping to inflict terror or injury, aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of an instrument of crime, possession of a weapon, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, and recklessly endangering another person.

Detectives from the Falls Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office investigated the case with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit. Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber prosecutor the case.