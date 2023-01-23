MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County.

According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania was arrested on Jan. 9, 2023, for allegedly raping an employee at the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks in Phoenixville.

Officers with the East Pikeland Police Department were notified of an alleged sexual assault at Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks at around 12:11 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023.

According to the district attorney, the victim told police that an unknown man called the spa at around 11:10 a.m. asking if there was an opening, then saying he would be there in ten minutes.

According to the victim, nobody else was in the spa when the man arrived, and she showed the man to a massage room, giving him time to undress.

When the employee started the massage, Cleghorn allegedly grabbed the victim’s pants, then sat up and held her arms, pushing her against the table.

The victim told police and the district attorney’s office that she yelled for help, but Cleghorn allegedly told her he would kill her if she didn’t stop and threatened to hit her.

Then, Cleghorn allegedly took the victim’s pants and underwear off and raped her.

Cleghorn is charged with rape, terroristic threats, simple assault, unlawful restraint, and other related offenses.

“This was a shocking forcible rape that occurred at the victim’s place of work. The defendant did not know the victim, wore a mask, and threatened to kill her if she screamed. Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement and irrefutable evidence of the defendant’s digital footprint the community is safer with his arrest,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Cleghorn is being held at the Chester County Prison on a $500,000 cash bail.

Police received video surveillance from multiple companies at the Kimberton Shoppes, where the Seven Stars Spa and Bodyworks is located, that allegedly showed Cleghorn entering the spa. Using the footage, police were able to find Cleghorn via his license plate.

Through computer forensics, detectives say they determined that a Google search for the spa was found on Cleghorn’s cellphone.

GPS data from a video, which allegedly showed Cleghorn removing his clothes and trying to hide the camera under his shirt while it recorded the events, on Cleghorn’s phone also show him to be at the spa during the alleged rape.

Further investigation showed that Cleghorn tried to delete the video from his phone, according to the district attorney’s office.

Cleghorn’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26, 2023.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler at 610-344-6866.