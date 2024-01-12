(WHTM) – A Berks County man has been arrested in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly entering the Capitol and stealing a police sign that was later hung up in a bar.

According to the Department of Justice, Ian MacBride of Douglassville with felony obstruction of an official proceeding and multiple misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and theft of government property for allegedly stealing an “Area Closed” sign that was later hung up at a bar.

As outlined by the Department of Justice, MacBride was identified in and around the Capitol building and “scaled the Northwest Stairs” around 2:17 p.m. Images appear to show MacBride entering the Capitol through the Senate Wind door at about 2:18 p.m., about five minutes after the initial breach.

The Department of Justice says MacBride walked into a large room known as the Crypt “where he joined other rioters amassing against a thin line of USCP officers blocking the crowd from breaching further into the Capitol.”

At 2:25 p.m. the rioters overran the police line and accessed the Memorial Door staircase leading to the second floor where the House and Senate Chambers are located. After being led east to the Memorial Doors, MacBride exited the Capitol at approximately 2:39 p.m., according to the Justice Department.

Court documents state that MacBride allegedly stole a U.S. Capitol Police sign that said “Area Closed” and then posted a picture on social media saying “Hung my Capitol battle flags and ill gotten ‘Area Closed’ sign up in my bar tonight.”

Images from the Department of Justice appear to show MacBride carrying the Trump 2020 and a green “Kekistan” flag, which the Department of Justice says is an alt-right symbol, near the Capitol.

In another social media post, the Department of Justice says MacBride wrote “They let us in. It was a set-up” The North side of the Capitall was a total s*** show. We were peacefully demonstrating, and the Capital Police started firing upon us… flashbangs, tear gas, mace and rubber bullets. They antagonized and riled us up, then opened up the barricades and stood to side, letting us flow up the remainder of the steps and into the building. After they let a certain amount of people flow in, the door was forced closed and barricaded.”

Additional social media posts on the forum “Patriots.Win” that he was “coming to DC on the 6th” and that there were “6 buses full of Patriots coming in hot! Let’s do this!”

Leading up to the rally, the Department of Justice says MacBride posted on social media “So enlighten us. What are we going to do on the 6th to change the outcome of this? Are you coming in hot, guns blazing? If not, you’re not doing shit and you’re stuck relying on Pence” and later commented on a later-deleted post ” We will literally drag them out of the Capitol and shove broom sticks up their a****. Don’t F****** push us.”

On January 7 the Justice Department says MacBride wrote on the social media forum “Donald.Win” that “I don’t regret my part in occupying the building” and “The people who work there are NOT our masters. They work for us, and they need to be reminded of it.”

The Department of Justice says a search warrant shows a mobile device belonging to MacBride was pinged near and around the Capitol.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department says more than 1,265 individuals have been charged for crimes related to January 6.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.