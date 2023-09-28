MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody after the District Attorney’s office says the man called the FBI after he allegedly shot and killed two relatives.

According to court documents, Aaron Deshong, 49, of Collegeville, faces charges of murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree and possession of an instrument of crime in the shooting death of his mother and brother.

Wanda Deshong, 74, and Adam Deshong, 53, of Devon, were found dead at a home on the 700 block of Gravel Pike in Perkiomen Township by Troopers from the State Police barracks in Skippack on Sunday, Sept. 24, the Montgomery District Attorney said.

Aaron allegedly made a call to the FBI Threat Assessment Center and reported that he may have hurt his family members, and the FBI then reported the information to State Police. According to the DA, Deshong was still on the phone with the FBI when he was detained by Troopers.

A Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver that was registered to Aaron was found on his basement bedroom closet with two live rounds and four spent shell casings, the DA says.

Autopsies discovered that Wanda died from a gunshot wound to the head and that Adam died from multiple gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides by the county coroner’s office.

Aaron is currently locked up at Montgomery County Prison with his bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney and Chief of Trial Thomas McGoldrick and Assistant District Attorney Libby Hemler.