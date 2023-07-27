WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for the death of a woman more than 15 years ago.

According to the Westmoreland District Attorney’s office, Charles Ream of Latrobe was arrested in the cold case investigation into the death of Samantha Lang in 2007.

Lang was found “brutally murdered” in March 2007, in her Derry Township, Westmoreland County home, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials say the rear door was forced open and the house was ransacked. According to the District Attorney’s office, Ream had purchased heroin from Lang the day before her body was discovered.

Officials credited cell phone records that allegedly show Ream being Lang’s last contact, as well as informants who were recently interviewed.

The District Attorney’s office says informants alleged the murder transpired over drugs and a “possible foiled drug deal.”

District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said, “This was a collaborative effort among our dedicated Assistant District Attorneys and investigators from Pennsylvania State Police who never gave up on this case and I commend them for their diligence. I cannot imagine the pain, anguish, and grief the Lang family has suffered after all of this time. After 16 years, the perseverance and commitment shown to this investigation led to this arrest today and we hope it begins to bring justice and some relief to Samantha Lang’s family.”

Ream has been charged with criminal homicide, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and robbery while inflicting serious bodily injury. He was denied bail and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.