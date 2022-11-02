SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck driver has been charged after police say he stole a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts.

According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on October 28 around 9:00 a.m. officers were told that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen.

Workers at the Krispy Kreme in South Abington Township store told police that the delivery driver, Robert Rebmann Jr., 40, of Scranton, never made the delivery the night before to the North Hampton store.

Police say Rebmann stopped responding to his employers after he didn’t make the delivery. He was later found and jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison on a $25,000 bail.

Rebmann has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

The delivery truck was returned to the South Abington Township store.