PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one man is in custody after burning an American flag at a church in Monroe County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on November 20 around 5:12 p.m., PSP Stroudsburg responded to reports of a flag on fire attached to the Keoke Chapel United Methodist Church.

Troopers say the Pocono Mountain Fire Department arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire before it spread to the church itself.

Officials note witnesses provided details of a man near the fire as it was ablaze.

65-year-old Steven Meyer, from Paradise Township, was taken into custody and charged with arson, ethnic intimidation, and criminal mischief.

Meyer is being held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility pending the preliminary arraignment.