Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million.

On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.

Stanley, the owner and operator of Nick Stanley Paving, Inc., allegedly took these steps to evade the payment of income taxes from the years 2005 to 2011, according to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Stanley was ordered by Court to pay $972,091 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin prosecuted the case.