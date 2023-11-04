BIRDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia says Anthony Nolf of Birdsboro, Berks County pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder in the District of Columbia.

The Justice Department says Nolf attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse before heading to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in protest of the 2020 presidential election.

Nolf, who officials say was wearing a camouflage-colored hat with the words “Trump 2020” in red, white, and blue typeface, assisted in removing the fencing at the Capitol as protestors approached.

Nolf was then seen in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel and “participated in a coordinated “heave-ho” effort with other rioters against the assembled police line.”

Nolf was arrested on April 5, 2023, and is among the more than 1,100 people charged in connection to the Capitol assault. He’s scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 19, 2024.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.