(WHTM) – Jeremy Pauley pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property on Thursday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Details on sentencing are expected to be announced on Thursday. Pauley faced a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Pauley still faces charges in Cumberland County and is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Oct. 9 for charges including abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The charges came after East Pennsboro Police say officials found 3-5 gallon buckets in Pauley’s home containing various human remains including brains, skin, a heart, kidney, fat, skull, and other organs last year. Police alleged Pauley was buying human remains on Facebook from an Arkansas woman who allegedly stole the remains from a medical school.

According to the plea agreement provided by the United States District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania on Monday, Pauley agreed to plead guilty to one count each of Conspiracy to Commit Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property and Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property.

Pauley and his attorney signed the federal plea agreement on May 8 and the Assistant United States Attorney approved the deal on June 13, one day before federal prosecutors announced charges against Pauley and five others as part of the human remains trafficking investigation.

Several others were charged in connection to a nationwide network of people who bought and sold remains that were removed from Harvard Medical School without the program’s knowledge.