(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer, Pennsylvania, resident pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western Pennsylvania, Adam Bies, 47, pleaded guilty to 14 counts before United States District Judge William S. Stickman IV.

The court was advised Bies allegedly made threats to murder, injure and assault agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the days following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida on August 8, 2022.

Bies’ sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 4 and could face a total sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

The FBI conducted the investigation that led to Bies’ prosecution.