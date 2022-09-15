PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for his convictions on multiple child exploitation offenses.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, in December of 2021, 34-year-old Luis Perez Rodriquez of Allentown pled guilty to four counts each of manufacturing and distributing child pornography. The charges come from Rodriguez’s sexual assault of a 3-year-old and a 10-year-old, and his recording of the abuse of each child.

Rodriguez then distributed those images and videos over the internet to groups of other child sex offenders.

He was arrested in May of 200 shortly after distributing the child exploitation images to an online chat where one of the participants was an undercover FBI agent.

“Rodriguez sexually assaulted two very young children and then distributed images of those assaults online, where they will exist indefinitely,” United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said. “For that depravity, this defendant will now spend more than a lifetime in prison; securely confined and unable to victimize any more children. Our Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to doing the difficult work of investigating and prosecuting these heinous crimes in order to hold people like Rodriguez accountable.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Brittany Jones.