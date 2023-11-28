PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — TSA officers at a Pennsylvania airport prevented a Chester County man from bringing a loaded handgun through a security checkpoint.

The gun was caught as the man from Coatesville entered the security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday, Nov. 27.

The TSA stated that the X-ray machine alerted to his carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection. The gun was then taken by police, who then cited the man on a weapons charge.

The man, who was not identified, will also face a financial civil penalty for bringing the gun through the checkpoint.

“Our officers are well trained and remain vigilant in their mission, especially during the long Thanksgiving holiday travel period,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “There is no excuse for bringing a gun to the checkpoint. Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint. The Monday after Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest days of the year as people who have been on an extended Thanksgiving trip continue to make their way home.”

“This was irresponsible on the part of this traveler on one of the busiest days of the year. Incidents such as this are dangerous, they disrupt our security screening operations and cause delays for other law-abiding travelers who just want to get on their flight to travel for the holiday. This man now faces a Federal civil penalty that could cost him thousands of dollars,” Spero added.

This comes after TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport prevented a man from carrying his loaded gun onto a flight on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty that can reach up to $15,000.

The TSA has stated they have prevented over 6,000 guns from getting through security checkpoints in the United States so far in 2023.