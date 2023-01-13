BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 34-year-old Berks County man was arrested for aggravated assault on Oct. 7, 2022, in Spring Township, Berks County after police say he allegedly threatened to shoot a group of first responders.

First responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Chapel Hill at around 3:19 p.m. on an EMS call for a woman who reportedly fell down some steps.

When EMS teams arrived at the scene a man was allegedly threatening to shoot everyone.

Officers with the Spring Township Police Department arrived and arrested Frank Smith for aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Smith was arraigned on January 11, 2023, with a disposition hearing scheduled for March 21.