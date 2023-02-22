CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania men were charged with perjury after they allegedly falsified information in order to deceive police and the courts.

According to the Middlesex Township Police, on Jan. 23 charges were filed against Shawn Shutt of Wellsville and John Wolfe of New Castle. The two men allegedly planned and committed to perjury and other falsifications while they were under oath at a Preliminary hearing on Oct. 26, 2022.

Police state that on Oct. 26, 2022, a preliminary hearing was held where Shutt testified on Wolfe’s behalf, stating that he owned and stored five firearms at Wolfe’s residence. This resulted in major weapons and drug violations against Wolfe being dismissed by the court based on the Shutt’s testimony.

On Jan. 23 Middlesex Township Police filed new charges Wolfe and Shutt are a further investigation found that both of the men conspired to deceive the police. The men also gave false testimony to the District Court during an official criminal court proceeding.

According to police, on Feb. 15 a new preliminary hearing was held for Wolfe and Shut, where all criminal charges against Wolfe were bound over.

Wolfe was charged with the following: Criminal Conspiracy Perjury, Use of Communication Facility, Criminal Solicitation False Swearing-Mislead Public Servant, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit False Swearing – Mislead Public Servant, Criminal Solicitation Tamper with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Criminal Solicitation Obstructing Administration of Law/Other Governmental Function, and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Obstructing Administration of Law/Other Governmental Function.

Shutt was charged with the following: Perjury, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Perjury, Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit criminal Use of Communications Facility, False Swearing, Obstructing Administration of Law/Other Governmental Function, and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.