ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania murder suspect was arrested by police in New Jersey after being found hiding in a washing machine.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, Cody Reed and Marquise Johnson were wanted for the murder of Daquan Tucker after his body was found near the Schuylkill River Trail with multiple gunshot wounds last month.

On April 6, U.S. Marshals, with assistance from Atlantic City Police and the Atlantic City Police SWAT, located Reed and Johnson at an Airbnb in Atlantic City. Reed was found in the apartment and arrested without incident.

The district attorney’s office says Johnson arrived at the apartment and barricaded himself inside. After a nearly four-hour standoff, Atlantic City SWAT entered the apartment and found Johnson hiding inside a washing machine, according to the district attorney’s office.

Reed and Johnson are charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Person Not to Possess a Firearm and related charges.

The defendants will be extradited back to Montgomery County and then will be arraigned without bail.