(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay.

The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.

California, New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut rounded out the lists’ top five based on the difference teachers earn compared to all occupations.

While Pennsylvania has the highest wage difference, the average salary was not among the highest in the country. Despite being higher than the national average salary of $65,090 for teachers, Pennsylvania ranked 11th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

New York had the highest average salary of more than $87,000, followed by Massachusetts, California, DC, and Connecticut.

The study says teacher salaries have dropped by about 3% from 2010 to 2021. The average elementary and middle school teacher earns an average of about $61,300 while high school teachers earn about $500 more pm average.