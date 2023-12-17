HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly 300 Pennsylvania soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 2nd Battalion 112th Infantry Regiment will be deployed to the horn of Africa for 9 months supporting U.S. Africa Command and partner forces with security objectives in the region.

“I’m just incredibly thankful and grateful to be here today, getting ready to mobilize to deploy to defend this nation, it’s an honor of a lifetime,” said Captain Joe Kerwin.

When Captain Joe Kerwin is not preparing for deployment, he serves as a State Representative for part of Dauphin County. He’s not going alone, his brother, Captain Jack Kerwin will be there too. Their sister Carolyn Kerwin is also in the Pennsylvania National Guard but is not being deployed.

“It’s been an absolute honor serving alongside of them and training with them throughout the past few months up to this deployment, I will miss them dearly while they are over there,” said Carolyn Kerwin.

These soldiers will be home for Christmas and deployed a few days after.

“I owe it to our leadership here that supports us and at the Battalion and also at the state level they fought for us to stay home for Christmas,” said Captain Jack Kerwin.

A proud father in the audience is already counting down the days until his son is home.

“We’re very, very proud of him, a little nervous and anxious at the same time but there’s certainly a huge level of pride that we have for him and all the service men and women who, who are selflessly devoting their time to serve our country,” said Father Rick Stains.

Governor Josh Shapiro along with his wife and daughter were at the ceremony to thank the soldiers for their service.

“You put your own lives on the line to protect the rest of us, it takes a very special person to do that and I want you to know we feel an immense debt of gratitude to each and every one of you, and we are forever grateful for your service,” said Governor Shapiro. The ceremony ended with the soldiers singing the Army song.

