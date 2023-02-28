STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kendra Westerhaus graduated from State College High School in 2000 and recently had the opportunity of a lifetime.

Westerhaus currently lives in Idaho and works as a child psychologist. The opportunity of a lifetime came recently when she qualified to compete on Jeopardy! Once she found out she was chosen, she had about a month to prepare.

“There was like a kind of flashcard app that I downloaded and went through some stuff. I bought a big book that ties different concepts together,” Westerhaus said. “I made myself some flash cards. A lot of it was just watching lots of episodes, but the way the clues are worded is sometimes unique to Jeopardy!, and there’s clues within the clues.”

Not only can Westerhaus say she appeared on Jeopardy!, but she can also say she’s a Jeopardy! champion, winning two of the three episodes she appeared in.

“After the first one, I was like, ‘Okay, awesome. Good. Let’s move on.’ The second one, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is cool. Like, I’m on a roll,'” Westerhaus said. “And then when I lost the third one, of course there’s a little bit of disappointment, but honestly, I was like, This is about how I expected to do.”

In total Westerhaus won just shy of $50,000 dollars and she already knows how she’s going to spend at least some of it.

“My husband and I have been married for eight and a half years, but have not yet taken our honeymoon,” said Westerhaus. “But our plan was always to go to Greece, we just never pulled it together to actually get there. So it seems like sometime in the next year we’ll be able to plan for that and go.”