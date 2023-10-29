PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new study shows that Pennsylvania is not as safe as one would think.

According to the study done by WalletHub, they compared 50 states across 52 safety key indicators. This data ranges from assaults per capita to the total amount lost from climate and even the unemployment rate.

The study showed that out of the 50 states, Pennsylvania ranked 29. The state ranked 21 out of 50 when it comes to personal and residential safety, ranked 35 for financial safety, 28 for road safety, and 27 for both workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

You can use the map below to see which states are the safest and which are not considered safe.

The safest state according to the study was Vermont, and the least safe was Louisiana.

You can see how the study was done by clicking here.