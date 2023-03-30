CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chester County police officer has been charged after officials say he fatally struck a bicyclist in February while responding to a 911 call.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and West Goshen Police Department announced Thursday that Westtown-East Goshen Regional (WEGO) Police Officer Jason Listmeier has been charged with careless driving-unintentional death, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and overtaking a vehicle on the left.

The District Attorney’s office says on Feb. 19, Listmeier was driving a marked police vehicle in response to a 911 call when he lost control after looking down at his work computer. The vehicle struck a guardrail before hitting bicyclist Michael Ghione, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Ghione, 75, of West Chester, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

District Attorney Deb Ryan said, “This is a tragic incident that deeply affects many people. While in the course of his duties, the officer responded to the report of an erratic driver but engaged in careless driving, causing him to strike a guardrail and then strike and kill Mr. Ghione. Although we expect law enforcement to respond urgently to assist others, they still must adhere to our traffic laws to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.”

The District Attorney’s office says the cause of death was multiple blunt impact injuries.