HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Insurance Department, PennDOT, and the Pennsylvania State Police are reminding all drivers in the commonwealth to use extreme caution while driving due to the higher risk for deer-related crashes this time of year.

“Under Pennsylvania law, a crash involving a deer, or other wildlife, is considered a not-at-fault incident,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Vehicle damage from hitting a deer is handled under an optional coverage called comprehensive coverage. Your insurance premium should not increase because of a deer-related crash.”

The fall season marks the deer’s breeding season. During this time, deer pay less attention and become bolder as they travel to find a mate. The animal is usually most active during sunset and sunrise, usually during peak vehicular traffic windows.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“PennDOT urges motorists to stay alert when behind the wheel, especially when driving in areas that are known for deer sightings,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Slow down and pay attention, carefully watching the road ahead of you for any deer activity. Buckle up! Wearing your seat belt is your best defense in the event of a crash.”

As quoted in the release, here are some tips to help avoid being involved in a deer collision.

Slow down and use caution, particularly where deer crossing signs are posted and increase following distance between vehicles;

Make young drivers aware of increased deer movement;

Be especially watchful during morning and evening hours when wildlife is most active;

Exercise caution when one deer crosses a roadway. Since deer often travel in small herds, one deer will usually be followed by others;

Always wear your seat belt;

Never drive impaired; and

Turn on your headlights if your wipers are on — it’s the law.

Drivers involved in any crash with another vehicle are required to exchange license and insurance information with involved parties and render aid when necessary.