HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) held a webinar and discussed changes to the Naloxone for First Responders Program, as well as announcing the launch of the PA Overdose Prevention Program.

“We’re very happy with the positive impact that the Naloxone for First Responders Program has in communities across the Commonwealth,” said PCCD Executive Director Mike Pennington. “However, our work is far from over. We’re looking forward to building on this progress with the PA Overdose Prevention Program as we expand the resources we’re currently offering, including other harm reduction supplies.”

In addition to the webinar that highlighted the impact of the Naloxone for First Responders Program and announced the PA overdose prevention program, valuable information was provided from the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network and Prevention Point Pittsburgh, related to the use of drug testing strips.

“We must continue to expand access to and provide equitable resources as we continue to address the overdose crisis in Pennsylvania,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “An overdose can happen anytime, anywhere – preparation is key. This is an opportunity to get naloxone and drug testing tools into more hands and we’re proud to partner with PCCD in this effort. I encourage individuals and organizations to take advantage of this new program.”

As quoted in the release, The Naloxone for First Responders Program has had the following successes:

More than 24,000 overdose reversals have been reported using NFRP-purchased naloxone.

More than 654,700 kits, or roughly 1,309,500 doses, of intranasal naloxone, were purchased through the program.

More than 50 percent of the total naloxone kits distributed are going directly to community-based groups including harm reduction organizations.

Significantly increased the scale of its purchasing and distribution activities during the COVID-19 epidemic by creating a statewide allocation portal.

Individuals seeking substance use disorder treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can be connected to local resources by visiting treatmentatlas.org or by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).