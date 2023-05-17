HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfiel are urging residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding that can occur in the spring and summer months.

“Flooding becomes a real threat in the spring and summer, and we’re urging Pennsylvanians to be prepared in case the unthinkable happens,” said Humphreys. “Too often we see homeowners who suffer devastating damages to their properties from flooding, only to realize that the standard homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover those damages. Homeowners should review their policies now and consider adding flood insurance coverage because where it rains, it can flood.”

Homeowners who live in federally designated Special Flood Hazard Areas are likely required to have flood insurance by their mortgage lenders. Flood insurance is available through both National Flood Insurance Program as well as the private market.

Renters can purchase flood insurance protection for their belongings which is usually not covered by a standard renters’ insurance policy.

In the state, there are around 3.1 million insured homes, however only around 50,000 of those homes are covered by flood insurance. FEMA states that around 40% of flood insurance claims occur outside of high flood-risk residents.

Information on flood insurance can be found here

“Consumers should be aware that flood insurance policies are not active immediately,” added Humphreys. “In most scenarios, there is a 30-day waiting period before policies are active.”