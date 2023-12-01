DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Deer hunting season is underway but the Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning hunters about the spread of a disease that’s deadly to deer.

It is called Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and the first two cases of it were reported in Dauphin County.

“CWD is a very difficult disease to manage and so it works best if we’re able to act quickly,” Pa. Game Commission CWD section supervisor Andrea Korman said. “So it’s really important that people aren’t doing things that can spread the disease. Congregating animals by feeding them can increase the spread of disease, or moving those high-risk parts can take it from one area to another.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Game Commission says CWD has also been detected in Perry, Juniata, and Lancaster counties.