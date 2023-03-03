DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania residents who were impacted by February’s train derailment near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border now have access to a health resource center.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health opened the center on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Darlington Township. Approximately 200 people went to the center in its first two days.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the most common questions they get are about air and water safety, but people can also get medically evaluated at the center.

“What we’re seeing is people who have concerns about eye irritation, nose irritation, throat irritation, maybe headaches. They’re the general complaints that a lot of people have had and that the doctors able to see them and talk to them about what their concerns are,” said Nate Wardle, a health resource center spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The next phase of the healthcare response will include reaching out to first responders who assisted with the train derailment.

The Health Resource Center is open weekdays from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM through March 10 at the Darlington Township Building, 3590 Darlington Rd., Darlington, PA 16115.