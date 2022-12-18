PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Philadelphia are looking for three missing toddlers and a man they were allegedly last seen with.

Philadelphia Police are searching for three African-American two-year-olds: Jari Baptiste, Jasmine Baptiste, and Journey Baptiste.

Police say they were reportedly last seen with Stanley Baptiste, a 37-year-old black male, 6’03” tall, who is driving a gold 2004 Lincoln Navigator bearing PA Registration LSC-4771.

They were last seen in the area of Haines Street, Philadelphia City, Philadelphia County, on December 18, 2022, at approximately 8:08 PM. Police believe Jari, Jasmine, and Journey may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on the Baptistes is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-3334.