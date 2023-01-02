ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A police officer was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening.

According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for weapons.

On Sunday police there was a traffic stop where officers identified Swan Jr. and that he fled was able to elude officers.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Police later located Swan Jr. around 2 p.m. on Monday and again lost contact with him. Around 4 p.m. officers located him once again and two shootings occurred blocks apart from one another.

During the shootings two officers were shot, one fatally with a gunshot wound to the head. A second officer was injured with a gunshot wound to the leg but is in stable condition.

Police did not confirm which department the officers were members of.

Police say Swan Jr. then carjacked a 2014 Subaru Legacy with the registration plate GMA 8620.

During a press conference on Monday night police officials said Swan Jr. is considered “armed and very dangerous.”

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Residents in the area have been told to stay inside as the search for Swan Jr. continues.