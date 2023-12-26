SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A police officer in Schuylkill County was commended by State Police for rescuing a toddler from a burning building.

State Police in Frackville say they responded to a house fire on December 22 and learned an 18-month old child was still inside.

Troopers say patrolman Mark Hysock from Shenandoah Police entered the home and made his way to the third floor. Inside, the Hysock crawled down a smoke-filled hallway to a bedroom where the fire was located and located the child.

Hysock was able to bring the child outside and handed them over to medical personnel.

The child was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment.

State Police say the “quick action of Shenandoah Police Patrolman Hysock saved the child’s life.”

A State Police Fire Marshal will determine the cause and origin of the fire.