MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. (WHTM) — Three current and former police officers from the Mt. Carmel Borough Police have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly using excessive force when arresting people over a three-year period, according to the Department of Justice.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that former Lt. David Donkochik, 51, former Patrol Officer Jonathan McHugh, 35, and Patrol Officer Kyle Schauer, 34, were involved in a conspiracy to violate the civil rights of those they arrested between 2018-2021.

According to the Department of Justice, the indictment alleges Donkochik, McHugh, and Schauer kicked, punched, choked, and used excessive force that caused injuries during 22 arrests.

U.S. Attorney Karam says that Donkochik, McHugh, and Schauer allegedly took steps to make sure the video of the arrests was not captured by police cameras. If the footage incriminated them, they allegedly took steps to ensure the footage was not preserved.

The indictment also alleges that Donkochik, McHugh, and Schauer falsely reported that the arrested acted in a manner that required violence, then charged those they were arresting with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and related offenses to conceal their own use of violence.

Donkochik, McHugh, and Schauer would then allegedly threaten arrestees with more violence.

“The defendants violated the civil rights of numerous individuals in their community over an extended period and in the course of doing so, betrayed the significant public trust placed in them,” said U.S. Attorney Karam. “This week’s indictment reflects our office’s commitment to ensuring that those who abuse their official positions are held accountable.”

“The indictment announced today is a culmination of outstanding joint investigative efforts and actions by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Public Corruption Task Force,” said Captain James Cuttitta, Special Investigations Division of the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “I commend Trooper Emily Dressler and those State Police members who assisted her with their hard work during this lengthy investigation. Anytime law enforcement investigates their own, it is challenging and difficult. The charges outlined in the indictment are disturbing, and the residents of Northumberland County should be pleased these Officers will be held accountable.”

Cuttitta then added that “Mount Carmel is a town with proud traditions, and residents should be able to trust that their Police Officers will uphold the oaths they swore to at all times. The Pennsylvania State Police members assigned to the public corruption task forces will remain committed to fully investigating these types of investigations statewide,” We want to thank the witnesses, residents, multiple law enforcement departments and officers, and numerous county service agencies who cooperated during this difficult investigation. The indictment announced today would not be possible without your assistance. We also thank the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office for their continued outstanding partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police.”

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, according to the Department of Justice.