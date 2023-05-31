POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Electric provider and gas supplier Constellation announced it will be performing a test of its emergency sirens on Monday, June 5 at the Limerick Generating Plant
The sirens at the plant and will be tested at 2 p.m. and be one of the two tests of the siren that occur every year.
The warning siren system is not a signal to evacuate and is located within a 10-mile radius of the generating station. The sirens are in place to notify residents to turn into a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.
The plant produces enough carbon-free electricity to power 1.7 million homes.