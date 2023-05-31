POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Electric provider and gas supplier Constellation announced it will be performing a test of its emergency sirens on Monday, June 5 at the Limerick Generating Plant

The sirens at the plant and will be tested at 2 p.m. and be one of the two tests of the siren that occur every year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The warning siren system is not a signal to evacuate and is located within a 10-mile radius of the generating station. The sirens are in place to notify residents to turn into a local Emergency Alert Broadcast television or radio station.

The plant produces enough carbon-free electricity to power 1.7 million homes.