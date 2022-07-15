(WHTM) — The national suicide hotline number will launch a three-digit dialing code on Saturday morning. It is a move many people believe will increase the number of calls the hotline receives and save more lives. But, a recent survey found some centers might not be ready for the influx of callers.

Beginning Saturday, individuals seeking help can call, text, or chat 988 for the prevention lifeline in order to get help from a trained counselor who can provide support and connect them with resources if they need it.

A study by Rand Corporation found a lot of local crisis centers feel unprepared for the launch citing funding issues. In Pennsylvania, there are 13 call centers. The state says it is ready and has a backup plan if any of them get overwhelmed.

“We have built an extra safety net. If a call center in Pennsylvania is unable to take a call that is routed to them before it would roll over to the national backup system it first rolls over to a Pennsylvania backup system,” said Kristen Houser, the deputy secretary at the PA Department of Human Services.

It is important to note that the current lifeline number 1-800-273-8255 will also continue to be available even after the launch of 988. The goal of the new number is to provide an easier-to-remember number for those who need help.