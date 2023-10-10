(WHTM) – Traffic fatalities in Pennsylvania are expected to increase this year with data now showing which counties are experiencing the most fatal crashes.

PennDOT says estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show a 3.3% drop in national traffic fatalities in the first half of 2023 compared to the year prior.

However, in Pennsylvania, officials are projecting a 4.5% increase in traffic fatalities this year, according to the NHTSA.

“Pennsylvania may not be alone in seeing an increase in traffic fatalities this year, but that doesn’t make it OK,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Many traffic fatalities are completely preventable. We are asking all motorists to help us put the brakes on fatalities. Pay attention when behind the wheel, slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired.”

The NHTSA says the national fatality rate is 1.24 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, despite a 35.1 billion mile increase in travel in the first half of 2023.

“After spiking during the pandemic, traffic deaths are continuing to slowly come down—but we still have a long way to go,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Safety has always been the core mission of this Department, and thanks to President Biden, we are delivering unprecedented resources to communities across the country to make their streets safer.”

Twenty-nine states project to have a decrease in traffic fatalities this year, while 21 states, including Pennsylvania, are expected to see an increase.

Here are the top 10 counties with the most fatal crashes between 2018 and 2022, according to PennDOT crash data.

Philadelphia – 602

Allegheny – 333

Lancaster – 247

Bucks – 244

Montgomery – 202

Berks – 202

Westmoreland – 169

York – 166

Chester -160

Luzerne – 152

October 10 is “Put the Brakes on Fatalities” Day, a national campaign to encourage safe driving to prevent traffic fatalities.