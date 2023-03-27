HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania was ranked among the most prepared states nationwide for a public health emergency, according to Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dr. Debra Bogen.

The ranking was based on a national report that measured the states’ readiness to respond to a spectrum of health emergencies, as well as provide ongoing public health services.

According to the Department of Health, Trust for America’s Health’s 20th annual Ready or Not 2023: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism ranks Pennsylvania among 19 states and Washington, D.C. These states were ranked in the highest tier of preparedness based on 10 indicators that follow the National Healthy Security Preparedness Index.

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has learned from recent experiences and is ready to respond to critical public health emergencies when they arise – from contagious diseases to Norfolk Southern’s train derailment just outside Darlington Township in Beaver County,” said Acting Secretary Bogen. “Our staff, along with the Departments of Environmental Protection, Agriculture, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency were engaged with residents and leaders in Western Pennsylvania in the immediate hours after the derailment, cementing our commitment to respond and assist at a moment’s notice. The Shapiro Administration is committed to maintaining a high level of public health and healthcare emergency preparedness to protect residents and communities, whenever and wherever.”

Some of the states that were ranked in the lowest tier of preparedness were Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, and West Virginia.