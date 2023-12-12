(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Tuesday that the state has reached a new milestone with solar energy.

The department stated that Pennsylvania has reached one gigawatt of solar energy.

But how much energy is that?

It means that one gigawatt is enough to power nearly 140,000 homes in a city the size of Pittsburgh.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The department says solar construction is continuing to grow in the state. Additional solar construction will soon be enough to supply the combined residential populations of Altoona, Harrisburg, Scranton, and West Chester.

The DEP said that over the past five years, the number of new solar projects installed in Pennsylvania has grown by 160% and the new systems coming online have doubled.