PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that Pennsylvania is set to receive $265,913,000 in essential drinking water infrastructure upgrades.

The EPA is increasing investments through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) due to a $6 billion boost from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure investments, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize America’s drinking water systems, support the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of removing 100% of lead pipes across our country, and protect communities from PFAS pollution.”

The $6 billion will be used to rebuild the nation’s water infrastructure.

“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will receive more than $265 million to make our drinking water safer and cleaner, including significant boosts in funding to eradicate ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS and replace lead pipes,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA). “Every Pennsylvanian has the right to safe, pure water and I will keep working with the Biden Administration until that promise is a reality in our urban, suburban, and rural communities alike.”

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will improve both water and wastewater infrastructure across the country between through 2026 with over $50 billion in investments planned.

“It’s just plain commonsense that we need to provide clean drinking water to all communities in Pennsylvania and across the country,” said U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA). “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s robust investment in water infrastructure will help ensure that access to clean drinking water is a right, even in communities that have long been marginalized and forgotten.”

The EPA states they are committed to making sure every community has access to the funding.

For more information and to see a state-by-state breakdown of the allocation visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website.