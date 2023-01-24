PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania United States Senator John Fetterman announced a new $6.8 million deal with the United States Department of Agriculture and Pennsylvania that will increase purchases of local, nutritious foods for school meals.

With the new program, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) will be able to buy and distribute various regional foods and beverages that will feed kids through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

The various products will be healthy, but also unique to each area. The program hopes to form new relationships between schools and local farmers, as well as improve childhood nutrition.

“This funding is a game-changer. It will source high-quality food from Pennsylvania’s best-in-the-business farmers and expand nutritional options for our children at school. This is an example of Washington working and delivering for the people of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Fetterman.

The United States Department of Agriculture says the new agreements will let organizations have flexibility in food design and purchasing, encouraging partnerships with local ranches and farms. The program will also allow underserved producers/processors the opportunity to sell their products.