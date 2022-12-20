(WHTM) – Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure.

Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson says the funding will be used to improve staffing, health planning and equity, and data modernization efforts.

A portion of the funding, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Public Health Infrastructure grant program, will be allocated to 10 county and municipal health departments in Pennsylvania.

The funding is broken down into three strategies:

Workforce development, including increasing recruitment, hiring, and training public health professionals

Foundational capabilities such as health planning and equity, communications, and information technology

Data modernization including investing in technology infrastructure to enhance interoperability of data systems to share information with local health departments and the public

“This funding will enable the department to make critical investments needed to provide comprehensive public health services to all Pennsylvanians,” Dr. Johnson said. “In addition to focusing on public health workforce development efforts, we will be able to implement responsive and reliable data systems to help ensure the public is prepared for the future by accelerating prevention and preparedness efforts.”

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will receive a separate allocation of federal funding under the grant program.

Additional grant funding is anticipated throughout the five-year grant period based on performance and federal availability.