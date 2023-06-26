(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is receiving $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

The funding comes from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program as part of the infrastructure law and is designed to bring affordable high-speed internet to high-cost and underserved communities.

“High-speed internet is a necessity today and without it, Pennsylvanians are left at a disadvantage. Our rural communities are particularly impacted by a lack of reliable, high-speed internet access,” Senator Bob Casey said. “This record-setting investment from the infrastructure law will help ensure Pennsylvania students have every opportunity to learn, families to stay connected, and small businesses stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.”

Earlier this year the state received a $200 million investment from the American Rescue Plan to expand internet access to 44,000 homes and businesses.

“Nowadays, reliable, broadband internet access is almost as fundamental as electricity or running water. We can’t let our rural and other underserved communities get left behind due to lack of broadband access,” Senator John Fetterman said. “This funding is a big deal and will help deliver more broadband for all people, in rural and urban areas, so that everyone has equitable access to stable high-speed internet at home.”

According to Senator Casey’s office, more than $1.7 billion has been designated for high-speed internet investment in Pennsylvania since 2020.