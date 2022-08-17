Close up of gaming slot machines in casino (Adobe Stock)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported over $429 million in gaming revenue during July 2022, a 1.28% increase compared to last year.

The total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $177,112,747 during July 2022.

The July 2022 total sports wagering handle was $336,507,932 a 10.54% increase over the July 2021 total of $304,415,503. At the same time, the taxable revenue figure for July 2022 was $25,444,500 compared to $19,856,180 in July 2021 an increase of 28.14%.

Fantasy contest revenue was $858,569 in July 2022, a decrease of 45.32% over July 2021.

A potential explanation for the drop in sports betting was the Tokyo Olympics in late July 2021 and the return of a full Major League Baseball season after the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the 2020 season.

July’s gross revenue from slot machines was $213,902,072, a 4.03% decrease in revenue compared to July 2021. Table games revenue was $86,683,278, a decrease of 0.27% from July 2021.

Casino games offered online generated gross revenue of $98,570,749 during July 2022 compared to $88,681,608 in July 2021 an increase of 11.15%.

Total adjusted revenue for July 2022 for video gaming terminals (VGTs) was $3,614,578 or 3.73% lower than July 2021 when revenue was $3,754,668. By the close of July 2022, four VGT Terminal Operators were operating the maximum permitted five machines at 66 truck stop establishments.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).