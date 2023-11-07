(WHTM)– For the most part, it was a pretty good day for Pennsylvanians at the polls on Election Day Tuesday despite a bomb threat at one precinct and a labeling mistake.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reported that Pennsylvania’s municipal election went smoothly with just those few isolated issues.

“Thank you to our county election officials and poll workers for conducting another successful election in the Commonwealth,” Schmidt said in a statement. “I also thank the voters who did their part and cast their ballot in this municipal election.”

A polling place in Delaware County was closed after they got a bomb threat. Police said that an investigation led to the closure of the polling place in Radnor High School. There was an extension in place at other local polls for voters to go to.

A clerical error at polls in Northampton County was giving voters headaches. There was a labeling mistake regarding the Superior Court judge’s questions.

