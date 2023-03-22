PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — You know you’ve made it when you’re featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri. But are there any places in Pennsylvania that took guy Fieri to “flavor town?”

As of March 2023, there are a total of 38 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. How many restaurants in Pennsylvania have been featured on the show in its 17 years of airing?

According to foodnetwork.com, there are a total of 26 restaurants in Pennsylvania that Guy Fieri has visited:

Stogie Joe’s Tavern : Located at 1801 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

: Located at 1801 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia Hardena : Located at 1754 S Hicks Street, Philadelphia

: Located at 1754 S Hicks Street, Philadelphia Mom Mom’s Kitchen : Located at 2551 Orthodox St, Philadelphia

: Located at 2551 Orthodox St, Philadelphia Farmer’s Keep : Located at 10 South 20th St, Philadelphia

: Located at 10 South 20th St, Philadelphia Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop : Located at 630 South St, Philadelphia

: Located at 630 South St, Philadelphia Gaul & Co. Malt House : Located at 3133 Gaul St, Philadelphia

: Located at 3133 Gaul St, Philadelphia The Dining Car & Market : Located at 8826 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

: Located at 8826 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia Nadine’s Restaurant : Located at 19 S 27th St, Pittsburgh

: Located at 19 S 27th St, Pittsburgh Kelly O’s Diner: Located at 1130 Perry Hwy, #28, Pittsburgh

Honey’s Sit ‘n Eat : Located at 800 N 4th St, Philadelphia

: Located at 800 N 4th St, Philadelphia Starlite Lounge : 364 Freeport Road, Blawnox

: 364 Freeport Road, Blawnox Crystal On Penn (under new ownership since filming) : Located at 1211 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

: Located at 1211 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh Silk City Diner : Located at 435 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

: Located at 435 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia Daddypops : Located at 232 N. York Rd., Hatboro

: Located at 232 N. York Rd., Hatboro Big Jim’s in “The Run” : Located at 201 Saline St, Pittsburgh

: Located at 201 Saline St, Pittsburgh Lo Bello’s : Located at 809 5th Ave, Coraopolis

: Located at 809 5th Ave, Coraopolis Dor-Stop Restaurant : Located at 1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

: Located at 1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh Good Dog Bar & Restaurant : Located at 224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

: Located at 224 S 15th St, Philadelphia Memphis Taproom : Located at 2331 East Cumberland St, Philadelphia

: Located at 2331 East Cumberland St, Philadelphia Pineville Tavern : Located at Route 413 Durham Rd, Pineville

: Located at Route 413 Durham Rd, Pineville Geechee Girl Rice Cafe (closed): Located at 6825 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia